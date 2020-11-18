H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $7.27 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, BerGenBio AS has an average volume of 170.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.