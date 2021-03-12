H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bellerophon (BLPH)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bellerophon with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Bellerophon has an average volume of 79.43K.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.