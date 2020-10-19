H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.29 average price target, a 79.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on APTO: