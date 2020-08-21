H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Americas Silver (USAS)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americas Silver with a $5.91 average price target, implying a 105.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.65 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Americas Silver has an average volume of 1.42M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.