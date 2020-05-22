H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amag Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $8.83.

Based on Amag Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.66 million and GAAP net loss of $24.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $122 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMAG in relation to earlier this year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.