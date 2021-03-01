H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 42.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.80, a 108.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $11.26. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 226.5K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.