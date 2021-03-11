H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Ceco Environmental, and Broadwind Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AgroFresh Solutions with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.77 million and GAAP net loss of $21.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.97 million and had a net profit of $3.29 million.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.