H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 43.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

AC Immune SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on AC Immune SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.41 million and GAAP net loss of $7.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.04 million and had a net profit of $63.57 million.

AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic and diagnostic products. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company was founded by Jean-Marie Lehn, Claude Nicolau, Roscoe Brady, Fred van Leuven, Ruth Greferath, Andrea Pfeifer, and Alexey V. Eleesiv on February 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

