H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.59, close to its 52-week low of $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Nabriva’s market cap is currently $53.12M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.