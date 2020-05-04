H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Hold rating on MTBC (MTBC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.9% and a 31.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 212.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.