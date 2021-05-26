H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Hafnia (HFIAF)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Hafnia (HFIAF), with a price target of NOK22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hafnia with a $2.47 average price target.

Hafnia Ltd is a shipping company. It provides transportation of oil and oil products and also owns and operates oil product tankers. It offers fleet and bunkers services. The group operates through four segments namely LR2 Product Tankers, LR1 Product Tankers, MR Product Tankers, and Handy segment. It generates maximum revenue from the MR Product Tankers segment.