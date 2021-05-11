H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $40.75, implying a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 million and GAAP net loss of $31.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.99 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.