H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Xoma (XOMA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 57.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xoma with a $48.50 average price target.

Xoma’s market cap is currently $438.8M and has a P/E ratio of 50.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.