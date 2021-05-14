H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Energy (VTNR) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Vertex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, which is a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Vertex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.07 million and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.59 million and had a net profit of $1 million.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.