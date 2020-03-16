H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Quest Resource (QRHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Quest Resource (QRHC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Quest Resource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Quest Resource has an average volume of 18.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded by Jeffrey I. Rassas in 2007 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.