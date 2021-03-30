H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA maintained a Buy rating on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kazia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $2.47. Currently, Kazia Therapeutics has an average volume of 158.9K.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.