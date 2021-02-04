H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA) on December 10 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Innate Pharma with a $6.82 average price target, which is a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.23 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Innate Pharma has an average volume of 26.41K.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company’s revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies.