H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on FlexShopper (FPAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on FlexShopper (FPAY) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68.

Buck has an average return of 3.0% when recommending FlexShopper.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #276 out of 7348 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FlexShopper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.95 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, FlexShopper has an average volume of 496.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FlexShopper, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances and other popular brand name goods on lease through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.