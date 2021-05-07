H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Euronav (EURN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr maintained a Buy rating on Euronav (EURN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Euronav has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.98, representing a 40.0% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Euronav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of $58.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a net profit of $154 million.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. It operates through the Tankers and FpSO (Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operation) segments. The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship, and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.