H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Calyxt (CLXT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calyxt with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.43 and a one-year low of $3.16. Currently, Calyxt has an average volume of 205.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.