H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Amyris (AMRS)

In a report issued on October 22, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris (AMRS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amyris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.01 million and GAAP net loss of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More on AMRS: