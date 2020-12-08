H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 55.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, representing a 409.2% upside. In a report issued on November 23, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $49.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.