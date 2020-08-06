H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on Aileron Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALRN in relation to earlier this year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky in June 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

