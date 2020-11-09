H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Ryan Adist- November 9, 2020, 6:06 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $15.80 average price target, which is an 85.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.02 million.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

