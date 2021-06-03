H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Hold Rating on Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 41.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $6.00 average price target.

Nabriva’s market cap is currently $49.23M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.