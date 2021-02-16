H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 61.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Xenetic Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.85 and a one-year low of $0.44. Currently, Xenetic Biosciences has an average volume of 3.88M.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. Xenetic Biosciences was founded on and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.