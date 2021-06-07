H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Surface Oncology (SURF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Surface Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.40, a 76.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 million and GAAP net loss of $15.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.59 million and had a net profit of $22.57 million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.