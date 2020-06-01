H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on POET Technologies (POETF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on POET Technologies (POETF) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.37.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for POET Technologies with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on POET Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.6 million.

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications, and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.