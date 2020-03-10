H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 35.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $5.63 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.05 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 16.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

