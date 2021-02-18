H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies (PTN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.9% and a 75.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palatin Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, which is a 163.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.30 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Palatin Technologies has an average volume of 7.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PTN in relation to earlier this year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.