H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.53, close to its 52-week high of $12.29.

Buck has an average return of 233.6% when recommending Mogo Finance Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #257 out of 7404 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mogo Finance Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.58.

The company has a one-year high of $12.29 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 3.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOGO in relation to earlier this year.

