H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Marrone Bio (MBII)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio (MBII), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marrone Bio with a $2.02 average price target, a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

Based on Marrone Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.65 million and GAAP net loss of $7.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBII in relation to earlier this year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agricultural and water treatment markets. Its brand includes regalia, bio-tam, grandevo, venerate and majestene. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.