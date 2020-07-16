H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Loop Industries (LOOP)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Loop Industries (LOOP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loop Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Loop Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.55 million.

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company, which engages in owning patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber. It produces LOOP branded PET plastic resin which is found in water bottles, consumer packaging, and carpets. The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.