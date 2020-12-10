H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Ion Geophysical (IO)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ion Geophysical (IO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ion Geophysical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Ion Geophysical’s market cap is currently $35.08M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.25.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.