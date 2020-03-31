H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 29.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 37.51K.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.