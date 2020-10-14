H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Dynavax (DVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 52.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 4.86M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

