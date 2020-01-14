H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Calithera Bio (CALA)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.56, close to its 52-week high of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calithera Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Calithera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CALA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

