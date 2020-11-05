H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Broadwind Energy (BWEN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadwind Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Broadwind Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.93 million and net profit of $529K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.02 million.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets. The Gearing segment provides gearing and gearboxes to customers in diverse markets including; onshore and offshore O&G fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other industrial markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cicero, IL.