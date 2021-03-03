H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Bitfarms (BFARF)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Bitfarms (BFARF), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Resonant.

Bitfarms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Bitfarms has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.