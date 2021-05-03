H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)

In a report issued on April 29, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Alto Ingredients (ALTO), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.8% and a 53.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Alto Ingredients has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.44 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Alto Ingredients has an average volume of 3.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALTO in relation to earlier this year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.