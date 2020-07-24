H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Acelrx (ACRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx (ACRX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acelrx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.80 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Acelrx has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACRX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.