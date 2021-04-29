H.C. Wainwright Maintains a Buy Rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.50.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 52.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $157.10 average price target, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $146.15 and a one-year low of $85.32. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 359.8K.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.