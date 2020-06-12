H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on SuperCom (SPCB)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SuperCom (SPCB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 35.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

SuperCom has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SuperCom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.67 million and net profit of $109K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.76 million and had a net profit of $33K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to governments and private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security .The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.