H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on PolarityTE (PTE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Hold rating on PolarityTE (PTE) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PolarityTE’s market cap is currently $80.83M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.47.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.