H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CareDx (CDNA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CareDx’s market cap is currently $4.55B and has a P/E ratio of -279.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Hagstrom, a Director at CDNA sold 10,000 shares for a total of $668,864.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.