H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Hold rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.75, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ballard Power Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Ballard Power Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.02 million.

