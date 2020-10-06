H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Hold Rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), with a price target of $13.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Amag Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.78, a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.75 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAG in relation to earlier this year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

