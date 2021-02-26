H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 77.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.63.

The company has a one-year high of $29.73 and a one-year low of $7.93. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 559.4K.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.