H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, a 222.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

