H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Translate Bio (TBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio (TBIO) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 34.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Translate Bio with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Translate Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.04 million.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.